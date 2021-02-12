Male college students can use suburban trains from Feb 15

Chennai :

On Thursday, authorities decided to permit students to use trains in the Chennai area throughout the day from next week. Demand poured in from the people to relax conditions since Monday when the State government reopened colleges.





A circular issued by R Dhananjayalu, principal chief commercial manager of SR on Thursday said, “Keeping in view numerous representations received, it has been decided to permit students to travel throughout the day, including peak hours in suburban trains in Chennai area.” Currently, only female students are allowed to travel throughout the day without timing restrictions, while male students were denied entry into the stations, during peak hours as they do not fall under non-essential staff category.





The circular issued “with the approval of the zonal general manager” advised staff to ensure the identity of students (male) by verifying their ID cards (with photo) issued by the educational institution while issuing tickets/season passes and also during the journey. The PCCM has also instructed the staff to do random checks to confirm the genuineness of the ID cards with the educational institutions.