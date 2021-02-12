From 28K, only 2,800 TN med aspirants now part of NEET training

Chennai :

The government in November 2020 had signed an MoU with a private company to provide online training through an e-box platform to NEET aspirants from government schools.





A senior official told DT Next that 28, 000 medical aspirants registered and enrolled to get free online NEET training. “Videos, step-by-step solutions with logical explanations for questions, besides uploading question bank containing more than 1, 000 solutions covering State board syllabus of Class 11 and 12 were made available online,” he added. Stating that the number of participants reduced to 10, 000 in December last, he said, “It decreased further to 5,000 at the beginning of January and now only 2, 800 candidates are participating.”





Speaking about the drastic dip, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said it was up to the students to participate in the coaching. “We can’t compel them,” he added. However, a Class 12 student in a government school, who opted out of the training, seeking anonymity, said that though hundreds of problem-solving videos and e-lectures were uploaded, they failed to dispel doubts and the training was super mechanical. Pointing out that there was no proper schedule either, he said, “Internet connectivity is a major problem and a few of my classmate do not have android phones.”





S Natraja Subramanian, competitive exam trainer in the city pointed out that most videos were in English making it difficult for rural students to follow. “Even if the chat medium is there to clear doubts, that too is in English,” he said.