TN cops in custody after conman convinces B’luru police they are ‘fake’

Chennai :

Madhavaiah, the conman, was accused of cheating people by using the names of Raj Bhavan and even the PMO. The conman and his associates also managed to gather a mob when the TN police knocked on their door on Wednesday, saying a gang of rowdies from Chennai had landed in the State to attack and abduct them. “Because he flaunted his money in the neighbourhood, people gathered in support of them. They also called the local police and handed over the CB-CID sleuths to them,” a source said.





Only after verifying ID cards of the TN investigators were the cops at Annapoorneswari police station made aware of the drama staged by Madhavaiah. The local police then called Madhavaiah and his son Ankit to the station and facilitated their arrest by the TN team, sources said on Thursday. The police also arrested their associate Om.





Investigators believe that the accused had crores of rupees from businessmen and other rich people in TN promising them VC posts, Rajyasabha MP seats and also Central government jobs. A few of his victims came to know of their plight after trying to verify the validity of the posts and had alerted Raj Bhavan staff. The government then ordered a CB-CID probe and the sleuths found out that Madhavaiah was caught for similar crimes earlier.