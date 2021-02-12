44 more Corpn schools to get Montessori classes

Chennai :

The Chennai Corporation schools will have 100 Montessori education classes as the civic body has decided to create more such facilities under the Smart City Mission.





According to a Corporation source, 66 Corporation schools have Montessori classes now. “We are going to create new Montessori environments in 44 more Corporation schools. With the newest addition, the Corporation will have 100 Montessori classes,” the source said.





The source added that the new Montessori classes would be developed at a cost of Rs 9 crore under City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) initiative, which is a part of Smart City Mission. The Montessori classrooms will be set up at schools with kindergarten classes.





The civic body runs kindergarten classes in 200 schools of the total 282 Corporation schools in the city. The kindergarten classes have around 7, 000 students. Chennai is the first local body in the country to run Montessori classes.





The civic body had won Rs 95 crore a few years ago at the CITIIS challenge that was conducted by the French government and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.





Meanwhile, the Corporation has decided to concentrate on upgrading the teaching and learning facilities in the schools rather than renovating the buildings.





“We are going to promote extra-curricular activities, teachers development and communication using the fund with minor structural works. The decision was taken as the fund requirement is higher than the expected for renovation and other infrastructure works,” the source said.





As the project is estimated close to Rs 198 crore, the civic body eyes to raise Rs 102 crore through corporate social responsibility and other means.





While the physical development works under the project will be implemented at 28 schools, teacher training, extra-curricular activities, sports facilities and digital facilities will be extended to all Corporation schools.