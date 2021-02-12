2 undergo tubeless thoracoscopic surgery

Chennai :

During the lockdown, 15-year-old Mohammed Nahid Hasan developed metastatic lumps in the upper lobe of his left lung.





Similarly, 23-year-old Iftekhar Rahman, who had COVID-19 and was treated in Bangladesh, was diagnosed with a large left lower lobe lung mass.





Both patients were brought to Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, for treatment, where they underwent a tubeless VATS procedure due to their previous health conditions.





Dr Abhijith Das, consultant thoracic oncologist at the hospital, said, “Tubeless VATS technique is minimally invasive which means it is less painful and recovery is quicker. The technique also has minimal effect on the patient’s immune status.”