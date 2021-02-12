Announce board exam schedule, teachers need to plan: Experts to govt

Chennai :

The State government had recently resumed schools for classes 9 to 12, but the board exam schedule for classes 10, 11 and 12 are yet to be announced. “Teachers and students are eager to know the schedule so that they can prepare accordingly,” said Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran.





Releasing the exam timetable would also help teachers to complete the portions accordingly, he said. This is especially useful for students of government and aided schools who did not have online classes, Ilamaran added. Echoing similar views, DC Elangovan, secretary, Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, said declaring the schedule would not only help the teachers cover the truncated syllabus on time but also reduce the stress that students face. KR Nandhakumar, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE Schools Association, said the government should also give enough time for both students and teachers before holding the board exams. “The schools were reopened only now. So the government should also understand the issues that teachers would face if board exams are conducted early.”





The exam schedule should also take into consideration students’ higher studies plans, he added.





A senior official from the Directorate of Government Examinations said enrollment of students who are appearing for board exams has just started, and would go on till February 18. Once the registration process is over, the exam schedule would be formally announced. “Authorities are taking into consideration all aspects, including increasing the number of exam centres for maintaining social distance before announcing the exam timetable,” he added.