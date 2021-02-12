How can I study the entire syllabus in 3 months, asks Class 11 boy in suicide note

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased, M Praveen of Kolathur, was a student of a private school in the neighbourhood. His father Muruganantham runs a grocery store in the locality, said police.





Though Praveen had started going to school since it reopened on February 8, he stayed back on Thursday claiming to have homework to complete, while his younger brother, a Class 9 student, left for school.





When his mother entered the room at 11.30 am, she found Praveen hanging from the ceiling fan using a saree. She removed him from the noose with the help of neighbours and rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.





On information, the Kolathur police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A one-page suicide note was retrieved from the room in which the teenager said he was dejected about his education.





“I studied well for the Class 10 public exam, but scored low marks as the exams were cancelled due to the lockdown. In Class 11 too, I spent 10 months at home attending online classes during which I could not understand much. I was hopeful that teachers would give me confidence when the schools reopen, but their words were demotivating; they said I cannot pass if I had not concentrated at the online classes. How can I complete syllabus, which is meant for a year, in three months,” read the suicide note.





It added that he wanted to pursue B Com in Accounting but lost hopes of pursuing his dreams as he had to study too much in a very short period.





The Kolathur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.