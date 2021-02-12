Women’s collective to enable networking of entrepreneurs in city

Chennai :

The Circle does not have a registration or membership fee, in an effort to be more accessible to women entrepreneurs in the city. Later on, they hope to have a nominal fee. Most costs will go towards event logistics, she added. “We have a system that we call Speed Networking. It’s a lot like speed dating, in the sense that the participants will get one minute to meet and introduce themselves to each other. This is because we’ve noticed that a lot of people are hesitant to speak to others at these events and so we have this fun and simple game to get everyone acquainted to one another,” said Sangeetha.The Circle will be hosting their first in-person event on Friday and will feature a panel of speakers such as celebrity couturier Tina Vincent and actor Janaki Sabesh, at FIKA, Gandhinagar. After the panel discussion on the topic. ‘Women and Work in 2021,’ participants will sit in groups of 10 with eachspeaker for 10 minutes for a personalised conversation.





“We believe in physical meet-ups and we wanted to hold them only once it was safe. Through these one-on-one sessions, women can ask the panellists on their business or their lives as the professional and personal are entwined for women entrepreneurs. This creates a sort of mentorship system that they can carry on even after the meeting,” said Shibi Kumaramangalam.





In the future, The Circle hopes to have a more structured mentorship system and will also offer mental health counselling for its members.