DVAC nets Jt Registrar red-handed in Tiruporur

Chennai :

The complainant approached the DVAC accusing Selvasundari, Joint Registrar, Sub-Register Office, Tiruporur of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing a sale deed registered by the complainant on January 7. The complainant also said Vimalsan Prabu, an office assistant also demanded Rs 1,000 as a bribe over the same matter.





A case was registered and during trap proceedings inside the Sub-Register Office, Tiruporur, Selvasundari reiterated her earlier bribe demand and instructed the complainant to hand over the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 to one private person named Naveen Kumar, who was standing near her, and he received the bribe money.





Vimalsan Prabu, also reiterated his earlier bribe demand of Rs 1,000 and received it from the complainant and gave it to one Selvam, TCS data entry staff working in the same office. Both the government employees and the private person Naveen Kumar were arrested and bribe money of Rs 10,000 recovered. Selvam, the data entry staff had left the office with the bribe money of Rs 1,000 before the Vigilance officials could reach him. He has also been added as an accused in the case.