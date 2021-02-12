Teen ends life after father scolds him for playing online games

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased B Rakesh of NGO Nagar, a Class 8 student, is the only son of Babu, a private firm employee. Rakesh’s mother is also said to be working and Rakesh mostly spent most of the day at his aunt’s house on the first floor in the same building. Three months ago, Babu allegedly scolded Rakesh for playing games online and refused to give the phone to him. Just a week ago, Rakesh got his phone back and he is said to have played games again. On Thursday, Babu allegedly yelled at Rakesh and left for work. Rakesh who was at his aunt’s place told her that he was going out to play. Since he did not return, she checked Babu’s house on the ground floor and was shocked to find Rakesh hanging from the ceiling. Ponneri police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem.