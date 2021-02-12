Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day amid pandemic

Chennai :

PICNIC AT HOME: Create a romantic picnic at home, be it your terrace, balcony or even your bedroom floor. String some fairy lights, light some candles and throw some cushions on the floor and enjoy the evening with some good food and conversations. Maybe even have a movie night with some popcorn and a romantic classic movie.





PLAN A TREK NEARBY: If you are a sporty couple and enjoy the outdoors, consider a walk on the beach to watch the sunrise or a trek to the mountaintop to watch the sunset. If you are even more adventurous try rock climbing in one of the many indoor facilities in the city. Nothing like some good old competition to bring out the love.





CANDLELIGHT DINNER: The classic dinner and dancing still stand strong among a good Valentine night out. Consider an outdoor venue and speak to the restaurant beforehand and see if you can curate a specific menu with the food you like, buy each other flowers and chocolates and dance the night away after that.





SURPRISE WITH STAYCATION: Surprise your significant other with a romantic break. Due to the pandemic, consider destinations closer to home or even a staycation in a cute Airbnb or a luxury hotel. Indulge in some fine food and relax by the pool or in the spa. Nothing sparks romance more than the time and undivided attention you give each other.





CREATE A BUBBLE OF LOVE AT HOME: Have some candles lit and throw in some red petals to create a romantic oasis at home and order some take away for a lovely candlelight dinner. If you have a balcony or outdoor patio, set up a cosy corner with some floor cushions and red silky throws and light up a few lanterns for the perfect cosy date night. And don’t forget to open up that favourite bottle of wine.





VIRTUAL DATES: If you are a long-distance couple unable to travel or meet up with your loved ones, set up a virtual date. Dress up, prepare the same meal or order your favourite meal and enjoy dinner together over a video call. Create a watch party, catch up on your favourite movie together and make a date out of it.





CATCH THE SUNSET TOGETHER: Pack up a picnic basket with some yummy goodies and take your partner on a day trip or a scenic drive to your favourite spot and catch the sunset together. Recreate your first date or relive those good moments from your last trip. Pull up those old photos and walk down memory lane to relive those happy moments.





VALENTINE'S SINGLE NIGHT: If you are single on Valentine’s day, fret not, here are some fun things you can do - call up all your favourite single friends and host a virtual dinner party - order in your favourite food and desserts and plan a couple of fun games and spend the evening with the people you love. If you aren’t up for meeting friends, indulge in a spa day, treat yourself with goodies, plan a movie marathon of all your favourite movies and order in your favourite food/dessert and make sure to pamper yourself!





Ideas by Krishna, Bezinto wedding planners and Vaishnavi, Pink Parrots