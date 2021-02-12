City home chef comes up with pressed flower brownies

Have you heard about pressed flower brownies? They are brownies topped with edible flowers and leaves. Shefalii Dadabhoy, a Chennai-based home chef, is now making three varieties of floral brownies.

Floral brownies by Shefalii

Chennai : “I wanted to make pressed flower brownies for some time. Each brownie is different and designed separately. We have three handcrafted floral brownies -- classic fudgy brownies, chocolate raspberry brownies, and chocolate chip pecan blondie. I have an organic terrace garden from where I get the edible flowers. I also source some from other places as well. There are a lot of edible flowers and leaves that we can consume, but people are not aware of it. You can add them to salads, teas, etc. Some of the edible flowers that I use include calendula, pansy, rose, marigold, herb flowers, coriander flowers, etc. I am also planning to make edible flower cookies,” Shefalii tells DT Next.