Caterer from Chromepet attacked for not allowing extortion, hunt on for 6 accused

Kumar runs an eatery and a catering business and is also a member of the local traders union. He and a few other shopkeepers in the area were frequently being threatened by three men who demanded monthly payment or "mamool" in return for "protection".





When Kumar refused to give in and encouraged others to not pay up, the trio threatened him.





Since he was a member of the traders union, he filed a complaint against one of the accused Yuvaraj.





After being let-off by the police with a warning, Yuvaraj wanted to take revenge on Kumar. On Wednesday night, Yuvaraj was accompanied by his son Sathishkumar (20), three friends and younger brother Loganathan barged into Kumar's eatery. They had a heated argument and one among the Yuvaraj's men hit Kumar with a machete and fled.





The Chromepet police arrived at the spot and rushed Kumar to Chromepet Government hospital. They are now on the lookout for Yuvaraj and his accomplices who are on the run.