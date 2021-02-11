PM Modi to visit Chennai on Sunday, security tightened at city airport

Chennai :

As per the tour programme scheduled by the Central government, the Prime Minister will arrive at Chennai airport on a special IAF aircraft at 10.35 am. He will take off in a M-17 special chopper at 10.40 to INS Adyar and from there he is set to visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium by road at 11.15 am. After attending the programme, the Prime Minster will depart from the stadium at 12.55 pm and reach the INS Adyar at 1.05 pm. Modi is scheduled to board the helicopter at 1.10 pm and reach the Chennai airport at 1.30 pm and fly to Kochi at 1.35 pm on a special IAF aircraft.



