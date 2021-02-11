TNPSC to introduce biometric attendance system

Chennai :

The State-owned recruiting agency’s move to introduce Aadhaar-based biometric attendance at examination centres came after reports of alleged irregularities of impersonation during several exams.





As the TNPSC is planning to install biometric scanners at every examination venue across the State, the move would also ensure that no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without biometric authentication.





A senior official from the TNPSC said the fingerprint of candidates will be validated using the identity of the candidate with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).





“All the parameters of biometric devices for authentication will be as per latest Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) scheme, authorised by UIDAI,” he added.





Stating that the biometric system will be maintained by an outsourcing agency, he said, “A web-based dashboard will be created so that all the information could be accessed only by TNPSC officials on the day of examination.”





For candidates whose Aadhaar based-authentication couldn’t be done, their biometric registration will involve capturing the digital photo and scanning their index fingers. If any impersonation was found during the verification process, the agency will immediately intimate TNPSC through the dashboard.





After capturing the thumb impression, the entire data will be given to the TNPSC authorities for further verification, an official said.





Stating that the agency to maintain the biometric device will be selected shortly, the official said, “The technical staff will also ensure that biometric authentication data will take minimal time for the candidates as it should not distract them in any form and facilitate them to concentrate on the exams”.