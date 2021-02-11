Retteri flyover to be opened by month-end

Chennai :

“We have paced up work to complete the main portion of the flyover in the next 10 days and subsequently complete other miscellaneous works. Our target was to throw open the flyover for public use by the end of this month,” said sources in the highways department.





The Rs 41.07-crore uni-directional flyover works should have been completed by now if not for the lockdown, sources said, adding that the active monsoon also played a part in the delay. “We have completed ramp work on the flyover approach from Madhavaram side. Ramp works are underway on the Koyambedu side, which we are hoping to complete in next 10 days,” sources added.





Once the second flyover is opened, the department would take up the pedestrian subway work, an official said. “We cannot undertake the subway and the flyover work together as it would affect the movement of vehicles,” he added.





With the completion of the concrete work, the traffic congestion has come down at the busy junction of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai – Permabur Paper Mills Road – Perambur Red Hills Road. This flyover which will be 1,320 m long would be longer than its twin flyover (740 m) carrying traffic from Koyambedu to Madhavaram side. Work on the flyover began in August 2016 with the target to complete it in 24 months but it missed deadlines.