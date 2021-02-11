Consider demands in a week or will resume stir from Feb 17, warn PwDs

Chennai :

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers demanded filling of the job backlogs based on four per cent reservation for disabled people in the government sector and five per cent reservation in the private sector.





Persons with disabilities (PwDs) started the protest on Wednesday morning after talks with officials failed on Tuesday evening. After further discussions, the State Committee of the Association decided that the government may take a one-week grace period as requested and look into their demands. However, the members say that if the Tamil Nadu government ignores the legal demands of the disabled people, they would resume the indefinite strike from February 17.





Members also requested an increment in monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 for people with disabilities. S Namburajan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) said neighbouring States, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, grant Rs 5,000 as monthly social security pension to PwDs. However, the State government is yet to make decisions on the same.





He said a large section of PwDs has been waiting for jobs after the backlogs were pointed out. However, the demands have not been met for years, he added.





The secretary of Social Welfare Department, S Madhumati, said the demands of the people with disabilities will be considered but need some time to be processed. The officials say that decision on the same will be communicated soon.