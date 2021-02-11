SR allows unreserved ticket booking through UTS App

Chennai :

SR has allowed app-based booking on Chennai Beach-Tirumalpur, Chennai Central-Tiruttani, Royapuram-Sulurpeta and Chennai Beach-Velachery sections owing to popular demand.





UTS app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store. Tickets can be booked from anywhere within the periphery of 5km from the station premises. However, ticket booking would be restricted during peak hours (i.e from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and 4 pm to 7 pm). SR has advised passengers to avail the services on the app for unreserved tickets to avoid large queues at stations. The app provides multiple e-payment options to top up Rail Wallet, including payment of cash at counters and e-payment options through IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in). A bonus of 5 per cent would be offered for all R-Wallet transactions, a statement from SR said.