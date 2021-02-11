Govt urged to allow full-day functioning of Connemara library

Chennai :

“As theatres, Tasmac shops, swimming pools, beaches and tourist places are allowed to function without any restrictions, the government should also allow public libraries to resume its normal timing,” CPM Central Chennai district secretary G Selva said in a statement.





He said that public libraries are functioning in a restricted time frame citing the lockdown. “This has severely impacted rural students who are staying in the city to prepare for competitive exams conducted by the State and the central governments. About 200 such students wrote to the Chief Minister on January 27 seeking his intervention to open Connemara library through the day,” he said, adding that without wasting any more time, the government should take immediate steps to open the library from 8 am to 8 pm. He said the employees should also be deployed in the three shifts.