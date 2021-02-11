Siblings, school correspondent held for land grab

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a private school correspondent and two siblings in connection with different cases.
Chennai: N Sujatha (40) of West Mambalam recently came to know that her 9,600-sqft land in Pallikaranai worth Rs 4 crore had been transferred to one A Panchamoorthy (45) of Pallikaranai without her knowledge. Based on her complaint, a case was registered by the CCB and Panchamoorthy was arrested. Police said Panchamoorthy, correspondent of Aditya School in Madiapakkam, made another person impersonate Sujatha and got the land transferred in his name using forged documents. Similarly, two brothers grabbed 4,800 sq ft of land worth Rs 2 crore in Maduravoyal from Lakshmi of Kattupakkam using forged documents. The accused Dinesh and Rajesh of Ulundhai in Tiruvallur were arrested based on a complaint by Lakshmi. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.
