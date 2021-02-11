Magistrate inquiry into Washermenpet child rape case to begin on Feb 16

Chennai :

A police officer confirmed that summons have been served to the accused to appear before the magistrate around 11 am on Tuesday.





Deputy Commissioner (Crime against Women and Children) H Jayalakshmi and Washermenpet inspector Priyadharshini, who investigated the case, prepared the charge sheet exceeding 500 pages, and it was filed on February 5. The summons was served to the accused on Tuesday, said police.





Meanwhile, Rs 1.5 lakh, sanctioned as interim relief to the 13-year-old victim has been deposited in her bank account, apart from medical and psychological assistance to her as well as the family members. Also, a dedicated person has been appointed for the rehabilitation of the girl.





The 13-year-old girl who was sent to her kin’s house in Washermenpet for better care was forced into flesh trade by her niece and the latter’s family. The girl, who was sexually exploited by more than 100 men, managed to reunite with her mother after two months after which the harrowing pace she had to undergo came to light.





Washermenpet police who first arrested eight persons including a few women flesh trade brokers later started arresting their customers who raped the girl on payment. C Pugazhendhi, the then Ennore law and order inspector, Vinobaji (a part-time media person) and BJP functionary G Rajendran were among others who were arrested one after another.