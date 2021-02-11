CB-CID to probe charges against police officers

Chennai :

The businessman from Ayappakkam, in his complaint, claimed that an assistant commissioner, inspector and a sub-inspector were among others who had held him under illegal detention, along with his mother, fiance and her brother, in a farmhouse in Red Hills. They forced him to transfer valuable properties in the name of a third person. The State police headquarters had asked the CB-CID wing to investigate the incident.





The complainant, a BSc graduate who started a business with Rs 15 lakh loan from his mother in 2013, had to close it down as partner backed out. The partner settled his balance of Rs 5.5 crore in 2016-17 in instalments. The complainant, after repaying the loans, purchased two plots and also gave a loan of Rs 1.25 crore to a person known to him. He later took Rs 2 crore loan from the same partner to start another business. As he could not pay back, he reportedly handed over the firm to the partner.





Though the settlement was done in 2017, the police officers, who were allegedly acting in support of his partner, detained, tortured and threatened him to transfer the properties to a third person in 2019, the complaint said.