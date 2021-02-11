Staff, two friends held for stealing 28.5 sovereigns from gold buyer

Avadi police have arrested an employee of a popular gold buying company for stealing 28.5 sovereigns and replacing it with artificial jewellery along with his girlfriend and another man for concealing them.
Chennai: The firm, which is into buying gold from people, has its branch in Avadi and the daily collection would be sent to the main office in T Nagar from where the gold would be sent to the headquarters in Bengaluru. One of their employees, A Sathishkumar (29) of Korattur, was engaged in taking the jewellery from the Avadi branch to T Nagar. On February 3, he was given jewellery of 123 sovereigns of which the Bengaluru staff detected 28.5 sovereigns were fake after which the manager in Avadi office was alerted. Based on his complaint, Avadi police secured Sathishkumar who after repeated attempts admitted to stealing 28.5 sovereigns and giving it to girlfriend Shoba of Korattur. She too was picked and the jewellery seized from her house and that of common friend R Ranjith (34). Police said they were planning to sell them for Rs 10 lakh. All three were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
