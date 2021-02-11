MTC conductor objects to footboard travel, assaulted

Chennai :

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when the bus (route No 15, plying between Parry’s Corner and Koyambedu) was on its way to Koyambedu on Poonamallee high road. About 10 youngsters, suspected to be college students, allegedly stood on the footboard making it uncomfortable for fellow passengers to alight or get into the bus. Conductor Selvam reportedly kept warning them, but they did not listen. However, when the bus reached Kannaiah bus stop in Aminjikarai, the youngsters suddenly assaulted Selvam and escaped from the spot.





Selvam, who was perplexed, was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for first-aid. On information, Aminjikarai police conducted inquiries with Selvam. Though Selvam has not preferred a complaint, Aminjikarai police have launched a hunt for the attackers with the help of CCTV footage retrieved from the locality. Further investigation is on.





Tension prevailed on Poonamallee high road briefly due to the attack and the passengers were made to board another bus to reach their destination.