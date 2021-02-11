NEET fraud: CB-CID nabs agent on his return from Singapore

Chennai :

The suspect was identified as Tarun Mohan, a native of Tiruchy, who had been working in the admission section of a private college there. He had left the college on long leave “for higher studies” immediately after the scam broke out.





The investigators came to know about his involvement in the scam after the interrogation of the main agent, Rasheed, who surrendered before the court in January this year. The investigation agency had issued a lookout circular for Tarun at all the airports across the country, after learning that he was in Singapore. Tarun was later handed over to Theni CB-CID team.





Other than Tarun, the CB-CID has so far arrested 18 people including eight students and parents for hiring impersonators for writing NEET exam after paying them huge cash.





However, the premier investigation agency is yet to trace the impersonators who posed as students and wrote NEET from different parts of the country.





The incident came to light after authorities at the Theni Medical College found that the photograph pasted on admission card of a first-year student did not resemble him. After the matter was brought to light, the student disappeared.





The police arrested the student and his father, a doctor, after an investigation which resulted in police stumbling upon the scam.