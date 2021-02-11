City venture provides healthy meals for pets

Chennai :

To provide healthy meals for pets, Praveen M, a pet parent from the city started a venture called Oscar Daisy. “Pets, mainly dogs, are used to processed food, which leads to health issues. The idea (of starting Oscar Daisy) is if we can eat food without any preservatives, why our pets can’t have the same liberty,” asks Praveen M.





Oscar Daisy is a subscription-based pet nutrition brand that offers tailor-made human-grade fresh dog food prepared with natural ingredients. In addition to prescribing the meal that the pet ought to consume, the start-up also makes treats that are healthy and nutritious. While there are four varieties in meals that include chicken, eggs, lamb and beef, the treats contain more veggies like carrot, papaya, beetroot, banana, pumpkin bakes and oats pumpkin.





Describing the cooking process, Praveen says, “Usually pet foods are cooked at very high temperature - in this process, natural vitamins and minerals are lost. What we do is we steam-cook at an optimal low temperature as steam cooking is the healthiest form of cooking. Thereby, we naturally retain vitamins and minerals from the veggies and meat.”









Praveen M with his pet dog





While cooking at home might be an option for pet-parents who don’t want to feed their pets processed food, it might lack the proper balance and nutrition. “Pets have lots of complications, like pregnancy. They fall sick often. Sometimes, even the homemade food might not contain enough nutrients as it is done without consulting a vet,” says Aswathy from Oscar Daisy.





By discussing the recipes with an in-house vet, the team ensures that the pets are getting sufficient nutrients. “With the help of the vet, we alter our recipes that are already formulated based on the breed, age, weight and other aspects that decide the calorie requirement of the dog,” explains Aswathy.