Caretaker held for murder of 32-yr-old differently-abled man in Chennai

Chennai :

The deceased, S Vignesh, a resident of Thulukkapatt in Virudhunagar district, was born with walking disability. He was a triple degree holder and had been employed in PNB Paribas, an international banking group, in Ekkaduthangal for the last five years. Since Vignesh needed help in carrying out day-to-day activities, his family arranged for a caretaker for him.





Arumugam, who came from Kaliyampatti, began to work as Vignesh's caretaker in 2019. He stayed with Vignesh in a mansion in Ekkaduthangal before they moved to a new rented premises in Achuthan Nagar in the same neighbourhood. Since Vignesh had to work from home during lockdown,

Arumugam had to buy food for both of them and help Vignesh in his chores.





The police said that Arumugam allegedly requested Vignesh Rs 70,000 a few months ago citing his sister's marriage, but Vignesh apparently did not respond properly. Dejected, Arumugam asked his friend Narayanan, who works as a caretaker for Vignesh's elder brother Veeraraj in Virudhunagar district, to write an anonymous letter demanding Rs 30 lakh threatening to kill him if he didn't comply.





Vignesh allegedly read the letter and ignored it after sending a photo of it to the family on WhatsApp. Frustrated with not getting paid, Arumugam smothered Vignesh with a pillow on Monday night and informed the police that Vignesh developed chest pain and died. The police, however, were suspicious of Vignesh's death and sent his body for the post-mortem examination and kept an eye on Arumugam. The autopsy report revealed that Vignesh was suffocated to death after which police interogated Vignesh till he confessed.





"He thought that the police would close the case as a natural death and that he could withdraw cash using Vignesh's debit and credit cards. Arumugam also informed Narayanan that he murdered Vignesh and that he would share Rs 30,000 with him for not revealing the truth to anyone," an officer said.









Arumugam's accomplice Narayanan.





He added that Arumugam and Narayanan used to work together as caretakers for a senior citizen when they became friends.





The police brought Narayanan to Chennai on Wednesday night and both were remanded in judicial custody. Vignesh's body was handed over to the family members on Tuesday.