500KG Red Sanders worth 25 Lakhs seized from Chennai Airport Cargo

500kg of redwood worth 25 Lakh Rupees which were smuggled from Chennai to Singapore has been seized at Chennai Airport today.
Chennai:
Customs officials have arrested the owner of the export company for trying to smuggle red sanders by hiding them in bedsheets.
The cargo flight which was about to take off this morning was inspected by the officials when the consignment of Om Sri Sai exports created some suspicion. It was said that the consignment contained 600 bedsheets. However, 25 Red sanders worth 25 Lakh in the international market has been seized. The officials have arrested the export company owner and started the investigation.
500kg redwood worth Rs 25 lakh smuggled from Chennai to Singapore seized at #ChennaiAirport today. Customs officials arrest the owner of the export company for smuggling. An investigation is underway.@aaichnairport@ChennaiCustomspic.twitter.com/sHDOF6Z5ko— DT Next (@dt_next) February 10, 2021
Conversations