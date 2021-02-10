Tuition teacher sexually assaults Class 6 girl, 60-yr-old rapes granddaughter

The Adyar all-women police have arrested a 44-year-old tuition teacher under the Pocso Act for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl student.
Chennai: The victim, from Class 6, is an adopted child and her foster parents sent her for tuitions to the accused since he is the father of the victim’s classmate. However, a week ago, the girl returned home with severe injuries in her private parts and she was bleeding heavily.
After her parents rushed her to a private hospital, they came to know after medical examination, that their child had been sexually assaulted. The girl later told her parents that her tuition teacher had raped her.
Though they were hesitant in lodging a police complaint fearing they would get into trouble since they were foster parents, the hospital authorities promptly informed Child Line and the issue was picked up by the Child Line authorities.Later, on their insistence, a complaint was lodged at Adyar all-women police station and a case was registered. The accused was arrested under the Pocso Act after investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody.In another similar case, MKB Nagar police arrested a 60-year-old man for sexually assaulting his own granddaughter aged 10.
The incident happened on Sunday, when the child’s mother stepped out for work. When the woman returned home in the evening, her daughter was in tears and the woman’s father was not to be seen.
The girl told her mother later that her grandfather had misbehaved with her. Based on a complaint, MKB Nagar police registered a case under Pocso Act and arrested the man from a hideout on Tuesday. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.
