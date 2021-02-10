Sacked conservancy workers protest at Corporation HQ

Hundreds of temporary conservancy workers, who were sacked by the Greater Chennai Corporation last month after outsourcing garbage collection in 11 zones, staged a protest at Rippon Building on Tuesday seeking their jobs back.

Chennai : Madras Corporation Red Flag Union general secretary P Sreenivasalu said 710 temporary workers under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) in Anna Nagar and Royapuram zones were asked not to report for works few days ahead of Pongal festival last month.



“This month, rest of the 1,500-odd temporary NULM workers in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar were also let go to accommodate the permanent workers in their place. But corporation commissioner has been claiming that only aged staff and those who faced disciplinary actions were removed and rest of the 200 workers were reinstated. None of the sacked workers was reinstated,” he said, adding that they had been holding various protests urging the civic body to employ the temporary workers who had toiled during the lockdown. “The corporation should not only provide their jobs back but regularise them as well,” he demanded.



Following outsourcing collection, permanent conservancy and NULM workers were transferred to Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar, while the temporary workers were asked not to report for work.

