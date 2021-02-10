More than 400 patients benefit from video EEG at Stanley hospital

The video electroencephalogram (EEG) facility at Stanley Medical College and Hospital has benefitted more than 400 patients in the past year. The facility has helped in early diagnosis of the mental and neurological issues and 10 epilepsy surgeries have been performed in 2020.

Chennai : Stanley hospital is the only government hospital offering video EEG to diagnose neurological disorders and is being used to treat patients with epilepsy.



“The video EEG monitoring test is a more specialised form in which the patient is constantly monitored over a video screen. It permits the study of brain wave activity at the same time a seizure is occurring. About 1,014 patients have benefitted from video EEG at the hospital,” said Dr K Mugundhan.



The doctors at Stanley hospital said more than 20 antiepileptic medicines are available till date to treat the condition. With the right medications, up to 70 per cent of people with epilepsy can have their seizures controlled.



‘However, in a few cases, where medicines cannot be used, we use brain mapping through video EEG and decide on surgical procedures, “ said Dr Mugundhan.



Surgery has been an accepted form of treatment in patients whose symptoms are not controlled with drugs. Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital, said about 10 patients with drug-refractory epilepsy have been benefitted by epilepsy surgery post video EEG. “The sittings of video EEG depends on the patient’s condition and varies from a few hours to three days. It is of great help to patients who cannot afford the treatment in private hospitals. We have also applied for the inclusion of video EEG in Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and we are hoping for final approval very soon, “ said Dr Balaji.

