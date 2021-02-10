Man murders brother over property dispute

A 38-year-old man stabbed his elder brother to death during a quarrel over property share. He later surrendered at the Kolathur police station on Monday.
Chennai: The deceased, M Palani of Kamarajar Nagar in Kolathur, was running a photocopy shop and lived on the first floor of the house with his wife and children. His brother M Tamilselvan, a construction labourer and a divorcee, lived on the ground floor of the same building.
Police said Tamilselvan often quarrelled with Palani demanding his share of the house. On Monday evening, Tamilselvan allegedly again entered into an argument with Palani and suddenly stabbed the latter in the chest with a pocket knife and surrendered at the police station.
After he narrated the incident to the police, a team from the station rushed to the house, but Palani had already succumbed to injuries by then. His family was unaware of Palani’s death until police reached the house.
His body was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and Tamilselvan was arrested on murder charges. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.
