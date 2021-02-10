Brother duo, witness held for grabbing Rs 2.5 crore land

The Central Crime Branch police arrested two siblings for grabbing a piece land worth Rs 2.5 crore using a forged document that claimed them to be the legal heirs. Another person, who signed as a witness in the settlement deed, was also nabbed. A hunt has been launched for another brother who is still at large.

Chennai : One G Nambikainathan (60) had bought a 93 cent land in Tirunindravur in 1998. Recently, he came to know that 85 cents of the land were partitioned and settled to the three brothers, identified as M Venkatesan (57), M Murugan (46) and M Nagendran.



Based on his complaint, the anti-land grabbing cell in CCB registered a case and arrested Venkatesan and Murugan (46), and B Punniyakodi (46) who signed as witness. Investigation revealed that the trio created documents mentioning Nambikainathan as their grandfather and transferred the ownership in their names posing as his legal heirs. Venkatesan and Murugan were remanded in judicial custody.Meanwhile, the entrust document fraud (EDF) prevention wing of the CCB arrested a man who transferred the ownership of a 2,400 sq ft land of another person in Madipakkam in his name and constructed an apartment without the knowledge of the original landowner.



The accused, K Rajamannar (42) of Malayambakkam, a real estate businessman, made a person pretend to be Nagalingamoorthy, the owner of the land, and submitted fake documents to transfer the land in his name, said the police.



In a similar case, three men who submitted fake documents to transfer the 2,400 sq ft land worth Rs 65 lakh in Ambattur have been arrested by the EDF. The accused were identified as M Kaja Moideen (32), M Mohan (46) and J Ramaiah (53). All four were remanded in judicial custody.

