Lending a helping hand to visually-challenged

Through one of her friends, Avantica Hemanth, who runs Limn Designs, came to know about the Tamil Nadu Association of Blind in Tondiarpet.
Chennai: The visually-challenged women who work there make envelopes, notebooks, candles, etc. To support them, Avantica started giving orders for tote bags that she giveaway for every order.
“There are around 40 visually-challenged women who do embroidery and make different things. They are so talented and passionate about their work. I just tell them the size of the bags and give material and they stitch beautiful tote bags. I started sharing their details on social media and many people are now coming to know about their talent. The amount of joy they feel every time they get more work to do is extremely motivating. I hope that more people come forward and support them,” says Avantica.
