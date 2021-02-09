AIADMK worker foils murder plan, attacks and injures assailants instead

Chennai :

MM Murthy, an AIADMK union deputy secretary and former councillor, had enemity with a Prabakaran. Murthy had apparently bailed out a suspect who was accused of attacking Prabakaran.





So, to take revenge on Murthy, Prabakaran decided to kill him. He and his friends surrounded Murthy on a road in Ayapakkam on and attacked him. After getting a blow from the back, Murthy snatched a machete from one of the attackers and in turn attacked them.





While the Prabakaran and his friends fled in different directions, Murthy chased Prabakaran and hacked at him several times. CCTV footage shows passers-by shocked to witnessed what unfolded in front of them.





Soon, Tirumullaivoyal police reached the spot and rushed Prabakaran to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital since he suffered grievous injuries. Murthy, who had injuries on his shoulder and nose, has been admitted to a private hospital.





The Tirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and arrested three suspects S Vijayabaskar (23), M Muthu (23) and S Raju (19) of Ayapakkam. Further investigation is on. The police said Murthy cannot be booked as he attacked the gang in self-defence.





