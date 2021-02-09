Tue, Feb 09, 2021

Five killed in road accident near Maduranthakam

Published: Feb 09,202110:30 AM by Online desk

Five members of the same family were killed in a road accident on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.

Chennai:
The family from the Poonamallee Karayanchavadi area of Chennai was returning by car after visiting the Trichy Samayapuram temple. At around 2.30 am, a lorry from the opposite direction collided with the car on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway.

Five people, including three women from the same family, were killed in the accident.

Padaalam Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
The driver of the lorry that caused the accident left the lorry and fled the scene.



