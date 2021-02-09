Five killed in road accident near Maduranthakam

Five members of the same family were killed in a road accident on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.
Chennai:
The family from the Poonamallee Karayanchavadi area of Chennai was returning by car after visiting the Trichy Samayapuram temple. At around 2.30 am, a lorry from the opposite direction collided with the car on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway.
Five people, including three women from the same family, were killed in the accident.
Padaalam Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
#TamilNadu | 5 killed in car accident on Trichy-Chennai national highway near Madurantakam in #Chengalpattu district. All the 5 belong to the same family. Reportedly, they were returning #Chennai after temple trip to Trichy.#Trichy#Accident@Cptdistrictpol1#caraccidentpic.twitter.com/uGPnwBE4RB— DT Next (@dt_next) February 9, 2021
The driver of the lorry that caused the accident left the lorry and fled the scene.
