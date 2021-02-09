Tangedco unions protest ‘anti-employee measures’

Chennai :





The notice sought an explanation from all the unions on why its recognition should not be cancelled as well as right to participate in Apex meetings.





The Joint Action Council of the Tangedco unions said the notice was issued a day after the Electricity Minister assured the trade union representatives that no coercive action would be initiated against the employees or unions for the flash sit-in protest held across the State on December 21. When the notice was brought to the knowledge of the minister, it was withdrawn but the order mentioned “erring unions”, it added.





“We strongly object to the use of a derogatory reference to the unions. We seek immediate removal of the chairman and managing director and joint MD for continuing to work against the electricity employees,” it said.

The Monday’s protest comes in the wake of a show-cause notice issued by the Tangedco to 16 trade unions on February 3 — coinciding with a token one-day strike on that day — over the flash strike on December 21 against the large-scale outsourcing.