Assembly polls: Crackdown on anti-social elements begins

Chennai :





Police have also remanded 120 habitual offenders who had violated the peace bond agreement. The police also executed as many as 2,614 arrest warrants issued against absconding criminals and remanded them in judicial custody last year.





Bail of as many as 158 offenders were cancelled by the courts on recommendation from the police as they were found to be indulging in crimes.





The city police had also slapped Goondas Act on as many as 571 offenders since January 2020.

In the month of January this year alone, the Chennai police have arrested 89 criminals and the cops are monitoring about 3,705 criminals classified into various categories, who have pledged good behaviour through peace bond, ahead of the State’s Assembly election.