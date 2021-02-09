Plea seeking govt takeover of educational institutions dismissed

Chennai :





“At the highest, the writ petitioner may be allowed to carry the substance of the petition by way of a written representation made to the Education Department for such department to consider the same. There can be no order in aid of any of the reliefs sought by,” the bench said while disposing of the plea.





The petitioner KM Karthik had sought for the State Government’s treasury to take over the complete financial transactions pertaining to private schools and colleges in the State.





The other prayer had sought for the reduction of the fee structure for students after a detailed audit by the Income Tax department and the closure of cash counters at all private schools and colleges.

Observing that the main issue is a matter of policy and no writ of mandamus can be issued in such regard, the bench observed: “Equally, it is for the State to consider whether it is appropriate to give instructions for reduced fee structures, particularly in private unaided schools.”