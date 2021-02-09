HC takes strong exception to land grab by advocates

Chennai :

Observing that there will be zero tolerance towards advocates involved in criminal activities by forming part of an unlawful assembly and making attempts to grab properties in Chennai, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Commissioner of Police, Chennai police to identify certain advocates who had involved themselves in attempting to grab a property by threat.





Pointing out that this is the third occasion in the last month where the court’s notice has been drawn to such a happening, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said: “It looks like the lockdown period has again revived this despicable practice and once again some advocates are indulging in illegal activities of grabbing properties. The photographs that have been filed in the typeset of papers also reveal the participation of some advocates. It is high time that this court again comes down heavily and stops such activities before it goes out of control (sic).”





Based on this, the court, on directing the police to provide protection to the petitioner’s property, also directed it to gather the names of the advocates who were involved in the incident and submit a report.





“The police shall carefully scrutinise the photographs and the video footage and identify the advocates before submitting the report. This report will form the basis for this court to give a complaint before the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry against the advocates concerned,” Justice Anand Venkatesh said while noting that the court has to ensure that the activities of some of the advocates do not spoil the image of the entire profession.





In this case, despite the kingpin behind the land grab being detained based on a criminal complaint in this regard on September 22, 2020, he had instigated a group including advocates to break open the lock and take forcible possession of the property. But owing to the involvement of the advocates, the police had failed to even register an FIR on the complaint which sought protection for the said property.