Private consultant to monitor work along Mambalam canal

Chennai :

“The private consultant will oversee the formation of flood protection walls, bicycle track, walkway and park works along the canal starting from the commencement of the work to the completion. The decision is to ensure timely completion of the work,” an official said.





In January, the civic body invited bidders to carry out restoration of the canal with greenery and recreational facilities in five packages. The project will be implemented at a cost of over Rs 62 crore by the stormwater department.





Under the project, the civic body will seal the illegal sewage inlets that drain waste water into the floodwater canal. The civic body implements the project for 1, 750 meters between Vinothya Main Road and Theagaraya Road.





Mambalam Canal is one of the 15 canals in the city maintained by the corporation. The total length of the canal is around 6 kilometers. Initially, the civic body had proposed to implement the project under the Smart City Mission however, the plan was modified to carry out the project with the capital fund.