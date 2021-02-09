Quota row: Anna University not to suspend two M-Tech programmes

Chennai :





To this, the counsel appearing for AICTE submitted that its activity was more related to granting permission for the study and had no say on the matter of the number of students that require to be admitted. It’s within the university ambit to increase or reduce the seats, he said.





However, Justice Pugalendhi, on directing both the AICTE and Anna University to make written submissions in this regard, posted the plea for further hearing to February 12.





The plea moved by Chitra and four others had challenged the decision of Anna University to scrap the courses for the academic year 2020 21 owing to differences regarding the Central government’s insistence that it follow the Centre’s 49.5 per cent reservation as it’s a Central Government funded project and not Tamil Nadu’s 69 per cent quota policy in admission.

Justice B Pugalendhi, before whom arguments prevailed, was told by Anna University counsel that in a bid to adopt both the Centre’s 49.5 per cent reservation and State’s 69 per cent reservation, they needed to create another nine more seats and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) permission has been sought for the same.