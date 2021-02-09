Experts seek inclusive legislations to ensure safe cyberspace for women

Chennai :

On Safe Internet Day, women’s rights activists rue the lack of inclusive online legislation and cybersecurity experts state that the lack of awareness remains an issue in online spaces.





With the pandemic forcing many people online, women’s rights activist Archana Sekhar notes that there has been an increases presence of women on social media for work and personal reasons.





“Women in online spaces have become desensitised to the hate because of the culture there. But this is still wrong. The new influx of users, who may or may not know the right safety and security measures, are under the threat of online harassment and trolling. They don’t have much protection against this,” she said.





According to cybersecurity expert Sai Krishna, chairman of the Global Cyber Security Forum, lack of awareness remains an issue with new social media users. Krishna said strong legislative support currently existed in the nation to protect users, particularly women, from online harassment and hate.





“Under the Information Technology Act, 2000, the two sections that protect users are 66 and 67. These two sections envisage both jail time and fines as punishment if proven guilty. In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs also has a National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal where people can register complaints,” he said.





Additionally, section 354(D) of the Indian Penal Code has protection for women against online stalking, he said. Yet, Archana states these laws do not take into consideration the unique kind of threats women face online.





“There needs to be an expansion of the existing cybersecurity and anti-harassment laws to include gender violence that women experience online. This kind of anonymous harassment needs to be clearly defined. The impact it has on women’s lives must be understood and punishment meted out accordingly,” she said.