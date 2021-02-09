Weathermen predict dip in temperature

Chennai :

Interior districts can see a four degree decrease from normal temperatures, while coastal districts will see one to two degree decrease. Interior areas of Chennai, particularly western suburbs, may see a greater decrease in temperatures, say weather bloggers.





“Winter conditions were delayed due to the Easterlies being present until the end of January. In Tamil Nadu, the winter will begin only after the end of rains and the cessation of the easterlies. Interior districts will see cold weather in the evenings and mornings, with some areas even seeing a 20 degree difference in maximum and minimum temperatures,” said weather blogger K Srikanth. Initial models suggest that the winter conditions will last for a month, said Srikanth.





According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, dry weather is expected to prevail over Tamil Nadu, with mist or fog expected in the wee hours as a result of the dip in temperatures.





“In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy over the next 48 hours. Mist is likely to occur in some areas during mornings. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively,” said an RMC official.