Two held at Chennai airport for smuggling 1kg Gold

Chennai :

They arrived at Chennai airport on Monday morning by a special flight. All the passengers underwent a regular check-up by customs department. On suspicion, Aaron Rashid (20) from Chennai and Mohamed (35) from Ramanathapuram were pulled aside and examined.





On their personal search plastic pouches of Gold paste and Gold Biscuits weighing 1kg worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from their innerwears, trousers. Two were subsequently arrested and interrogated.







