Mon, Feb 08, 2021

Locals rescue man trying to self-immolate outside Chengalpattu Collectorate

Published: Feb 08,202104:42 PM by Online Desk

A 52-year-old man attempted to immolate self, outside the Chengalpattu Collectorate on Monday.

Chennai:
As a part of people's grievance redressal at Chengalpattu collectors office, Velmurugan (52) who has been trying in vain for the past 10 years to get patta for his land, tried to self immolate. However, people gathered and saved him from killing self. 

He took out a bottle of petrol and poured it over himself, while trying to immolate self. Locals, who were nearby, rescued him by pouting water over him. He was arrested by the cops, as per the instruction by the District Collector John Lewis. A probe is one regarding this issue, and an investigation is underway.


