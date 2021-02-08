First crop of vegetables arrive at Koyambedu, prices yet to dip

Chennai :

“The first crop of all vegetables have finally arrived at the market. However, this is just the first harvest. The surplus supply will begin to arrive at the market only in a week’s time, following which the prices of all vegetables will sharply decrease. We are estimating a 25-30 per cent decrease in all vegetable prices,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchants’ Association.





While this has led to a 10 per cent decrease in prices, with potatoes seeing a dip to Rs 20 per kg from Rs 30 last week, the price of watery vegetables like cucumber and chow chow saw a rise to Rs 35-40 per kg and Rs 25-30 per kg respectively. This is owing to poor harvest from off-season conditions and will continue through the summer.





Meanwhile, the price of drumstick is expected to dip to Rs 80 this week from the previous Rs 100, say vendors. Beans and broad beans are selling between Rs 20-30 per kg. Vegetables that saw a spike due to supply issues like beetroot and ladies finger also stabilised and will decrease in the weeks to follow, say vendors.