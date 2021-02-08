Transport Commissionerate to get new office building at Guindy

Chennai :

According to a Government Order issued by the Home Secretary, the new Transport Commissioner office would come up on the 23 grounds 2,270 square feet of land at Guindy allotted by Chennai District Collector.





The order came after Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar made an announcement in the State Assembly last year that a new building would be constructed for the Transport Commissionerate functioning under the Transport Commissioner.





At present, the office of the Transport Commissioner is functioning in the first floor of Ezhilagam main building belonging to Commissioner of Revenue Administration. “The Commissioner’s office is functioning with 131 ministerial staff and 15 officers. Various transactions such as taxation, registration, issuing of permits, licences and entire staff establishments are being performed by this office,” the order said.





Explaining the necessity for bigger office space in the proposal sent to the Home Secretary, the Transport Commissioner said that it has to accommodate the World Bank sponsored consultants with supporting staff relating to road safety activities.





“Based on the directions of the Madras High Court, a toll-free auto-rickshaw and omnibus complaints control room has already been established for receiving complaints from the public, which is functioning from a small cabin. Hence, it is necessary to set up a permanent control room with all infrastructural facilities,” it said.





Besides, it has also been proposed to establish a control room for the purpose of the vehicle locating and tracking system in the Commissioner’s office and to establish automatic number plate recognition camera enforcement system control room to monitor the vehicle movement and detection of traffic violation on the National Highways from Chengalpattu to Tiruchy to reduce road accidents and fatalities.





The GO directed the PWD to send necessary proposals for financial sanction at appropriate time after completion of the tender procedure.