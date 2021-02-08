Corporation Commissioner promises 5k cycles and 500 stations

Chennai :

Taking part in an event organised to familiarise the electric bicycles in the city, on Sunday, Prakash said the numbers would be increased to 5,000 cycles and 500 stations from the present 1,500 cycles at 100 cycle stations.





Prakash clarified that the cycle sharing project was not aimed at earning profit. “Even after three years, we are yet to make profits. However, support for cycle sharing is now increasing,” he said.





The fares for the electric bicycles have been fixed at Rs 10 for the first 10 minutes, and Re 1 for every additional 10 minutes. For ordinary bicycles, the civic body presently charges Rs 5.50 for the first 60 minutes and Rs 9.90 for the next 30 minutes. The same fares will be collected for next generation bicycles.