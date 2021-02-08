No emergency care facility, ICH removed from vaccination site list

Chennai :

The healthcare workers from the institute have been asked to get vaccinated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).





While there have not been any major cases of adverse effects after vaccination that requires hospitalisation, there were cases of minor reactions reported in many vaccination sites in Tamil Nadu. The healthcare workers or frontline workers who suffered from such issues were treated at the facility where they were vaccinated.





However, being a speciality hospital for children, the Institute of Child Health and Women’s Hospital does not have a separate facility to treat healthcare workers in case of any adverse event. Hence, the hospital authorities moved the vaccination site from the hospital to RGGGH after few healthcare workers needed minor medical intervention after vaccination.





“We had the site at the hospital for few days. Then the authorities decided to move it to RGGGH. Our healthcare workers are visiting the hospital for getting vaccinated,” said a senior doctor from the Institute of Child Health.